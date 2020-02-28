Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 18 Review: Nalowale i ke 'ehu o he kai (Lost in the sea sprays)

Everyone got into the action, even Rick from another series.

Most importantly, the Adam storyline finally, finally got tied up on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 18.

In, what, like 10 minutes? Like TPTB said, "Enough already. No one is liking this concept."

The masked gunmen sneaking into his building, and he wiped them out before Five-0 could even respond to "shots fired."

In the end, Adam wasn't on a secret mission for some other police agency, or working on something that McGarrett had him doing on the side.

Nothing like those possibilities, which at least made some limited sense.

Nope, it was just Adam taking on a rogue mission, trying to bring down Kenji and get justice for Masuda.

Well, he got his cathartic moment, arresting Kenji while Five-0 picked off a handful of his thugs, the gang that couldn't shoot straight.

That's all well and good. But Steve was right to be pissed because Adam kept him in the dark.

This is McGarrett, the master of the off-the-books mission. And Adam didn't feel he could approach him about it?

A recurring theme on this show is asking for forgiveness rather than permission.

Adam did give Steve deniability if something went very wrong.

Something beyond, you know, a handful of Yakuza getting killed because they got in Kenji's way. That's just the cost of doing illegal business.

The problem was that Adam lied to McGarrett ... multiple times.

This episode never went back to Adam's punishment. And, frankly, with the series ending (more on this later), do consequences for Adam's crusade even matter?

So, to recap, Adam did a good thing in a bad way. The end.

He'll probably return to being backup in any scene.

It was refreshing that Noelani and Quinn got a third of the episode to themselves, solving the mystery of Noelani's uncle's untimely death.

It's about time Noelani got some screen time on her own show instead of Magnum P.I. Although that recurring gig is looking better now.

We never got to know Noelani all that well in her four seasons, I suppose because she didn't bring the quirks like Max did.

Not her fault. Noelani was an enjoyable character, but she kind of got lost in the shuffle of Chin and Kono leaving and Tani and Junior arriving and the neverending effort to wedge Adam into Five-0.

That doesn't even count the endless recurring characters who would get an episode or two in the later years.

That's a lot of characters to service in 24 episodes or so each season.

At least Noelani got paired up with Quinn, which is never going to get further developed now.

Back on Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 Episode 22, Noelani admits feeling like she had let down her mentor when she chose to become a pathologist.

This episode, we discovered that her parents (with her father played by Kimee Balmilero's actual dad Roy) had never come to terms with her career change either.

But she showed 'em, proving that Akumu didn't die from natural causes. It's hard to believe a medical examiner falsified a report because of a parking-lot threat, but the narrative hinged on that, so there you go.

Noelani feared briefly that her uncle had committed suicide but instead his murder got pinned on a smarmy, drug-dealing politician, which is so much a better result.

Then her parents came around after she showed them the value of the work she does.

Quinn was quite supportive all through the case of a co-worker she's largely just met in passing.

Finally, and last, there was the case of the world's dumbest pirates. They just ARRR!, to steal Tani's joke.

The highlight of this case was Tani's kitchen battle with the wounded pirate.

Then, rather than interrogate that pirate, Tani went to Magnum's friend Rick, who knows sketchy people, such as Oz, who provides new "skins" for stolen boats.

The dead pirate went to school with the only member of the crew who had been on screen. What a coincidence!

Then the smugglers, whose merchandise was stolen, track down and abduct the crew member from an HPD squad car. That's likely to happen.

Then Five-0, followed by the smugglers, arrives at the pirates' hideout, only to find them dead. Fortunately, this gang couldn't shoot straight either, so three agents, choking on drug fumes, managed to take out twice their number.

No wonder everyone went to celebrate at Rick's bar, in a fun scene at the end, with Rick and Quinn, and Junior and Tani dancing to the Backstreet Boys.

Now the bad news. There's only four episodes left, two in March before two weeks pre-empted by the NCAA basketball tournament, then the two-episode series finale April 3.

No one can be surprised by the series ending. Alex O'Loughlin, worn down from too many years of doing his own stunts, has been wanting out for some time. Scott Caan has had a reduced role for so long that viewers are bitching about it.

The series-ending announcement didn't have the feel of something that's been in the works all along. It seemed abrupt.

So can producers do enough reshooting to put together a proper finale? We'll find out.

They do need to find time for at least one Jerry scene. But they're likely far enough along in their shooting schedule that they won't be taking requests.

This has to be good news for other CBS procedurals. With both this and Criminal Minds getting done, all three NCIS series would appear safe for next year.

Also, Peter Lenkov's other two lesser reboots, Magnum and MacGyver, are more likely to get renewed.

But Hawaii Five-0 was always the reboot that worked, unlike so many others. [Mentally plug in your favorite reboot failure here.]

Here's a thought: Let's resurrect NBC's rotating Mystery Movies concept, and bring back CSI, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, and other CBS procedural favorites, airing one new movie a month. It beats more reboots.

