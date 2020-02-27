Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Trailer Confirms Max's Fate

Is Max Evans really dead?

That's been the question on the minds of Roswell, New Mexico fans ever since the first season came to a dramatic conclusion last year.

Weeks ahead of the sophomore debut, The CW has dropped the official trailer, and we have a lot of questions.

Despite leaving us hanging over a cliff wondering whether Max stages a surprise return from the dead, the trailer finds Liz confirming his death.

It's a bitter pill to swallow, but on a series filled with otherworldly twists and turns, the more likely scenario is that Nathan Parsons will reprise his role at some point.

Poor Liz has to explain to Rosa why she looks different. Rosa has not aged a day since being killed off 10 years ago, thanks in large part to her being brought back from the dead.

With Rosa being in the pod for the 10 years, it certainly seems that Max could take her place to pop back up down the line.

The trailer offers up a scene of Isobel next to a pod, so it is a possibility.

Still, Liz has some explaining to do, and Kyle is visibly stunned when Rosa is introduced to him all over again.

They will need to come up with a logical reason for Rosa to be back in town, especially given the way the family was treated in her absence.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Valente is looking for answers about Noah's mysterious death. Yes, we know he was the worst, but it's hardly a story everyone can try to explain to her.

This will likely make Isobel spiral out of control. She was hanging by a thread after learning that her whole relationship was a lie.

There is so much more in the official trailer, which you can watch below.

Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Parsons (The Originals) as Max Evans, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles (BrainDead) as Isobel Evans, Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars) as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens (If Loving You Is Wrong) as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino (The Vampire Diaries) as Kyle Valenti, Trevor St. John (Containment) as Jesse Manes, and Amber Midthunder (Fargo) as Rosa.

Chat with me in the comments about your thoughts on what's coming, TV Fanatics.

Roswell, New Mexico returns Monday, March 16.

