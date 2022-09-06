Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 13

How did it all end for our favorite aliens?

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 13 concluded the CW reboot after four seasons.

Next Steps - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 13

Max and Liz had to make a big decision about their relationship, while Michael and Alex questioned a leap of faith.

Meanwhile, Rosa helped her loved ones with one last mission, before revealing the true extent of her hatred for the place.

What did she decide was best for her?

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Allie: You created a whole branch of science to save someone. I'm guessing you love them deeply.
Liz: Yeah, I do. And that fine line you described between determination and obsession hasn't always been kind to me.

Kyle: What is it about him that allows you to cross the space-time continuum into Theo's upside down?
Maria: Dallas makes me feel safe.
Kyle: Could be something to build on. If he's standing right beside you, maybe you could focus your sight elsewhere.

