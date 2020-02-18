The Price Is Right Production Suspended As Drew Carey "Overcome With Grief" After Ex-Fiancée Killed

CBS' The Price Is Right is taking a rest.

Production on TV's longest-running game show has been halted for the week following the murder of host Drew Carey's former fiancée Amie Harwick.

Harwick was a well-known Hollywood family and sex therapist who appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting.

Per the Los Angeles Police Department, she was murdered at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, and her former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested.

Harwick and Carey were engaged for around a year but ultimately chose to end their relationship in 2018.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement Monday.

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist."

"I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

The Price Is Right was slated to film on Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles, but TMZ is reporting that ticketholders have been told they could attend a taping next week or in March.

The tragic incident occurred Saturday when Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a "woman screaming."

When they arrived, Harwick's roommate was in the street and said that she was being assaulted. The roommate made her escape by jumping over a wall and making a beeline for a neighboring residence to find help.

The officers who arrived on the scene found Harwick gravely injured on the ground beneath a third story balcony.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to reports, Harwick and Pursehouse recently dated, but the relationship concluded, and Harwick filed a restraining order against him.

The court order since expired and the pair were said to have been spotted together in the past few weeks.

Production on the Price Is Right is slated to go back into production in the coming days. It is the series' 48th season.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Amie Harwick during this difficult time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.