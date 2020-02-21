TV Ratings: Last Man Standing and Grey's Anatomy Recover From Series Lows

It was an up night in the ratings for some shows.

FOX's Last Man Standing inched up a tenth week-to-week to 3.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

This is a good bump for the Tim Allen-led comedy.

Outmatched (2.1 million/0.5 rating) and Deputy (3.3 million/0.5 rating)were both steady week-to-week.

Unfortunately for Deputy, the ratings are too low to rule the series a contender for renewal.

Outmatched will probably also be one-and-done.

Grey's Anatomy bounced back for ABC, rising to 6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Are you growing tired of the series?

Should it wrap up?

Before that, Station 19 (6.3 million/1.0 rating) was also up a tenth.

Do you keep tuning into ABC for Grey's, only to be greeted with Station 19?

A Million Little Things (3.7 million/0.6 rating) closed out the night for ABC at a demo low.

The show is slowing down in the drama department. Do you still watch?

Over on The CW, Katy Keene was steady with 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The network probably expected better, but the show could be killing it on the DVR and online. Stranger things have happened.

If you are not watching the show because of its association with Riverdale, you really should.

It's fun and his a different feel to the parent series.

Young Sheldon (9 million/1.0 rating), Carol's Second Act (4.7 million/0.6 rating), and Tommy (4.7 million/0.4 rating) all held steady week-to-week, but The Unicorn (6 million/0.7 rating) and Mom (6.3 million/0.7 rating) both came down in the demo.

NBC's Superstore (2.7 million/0.7 rating), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 million/0.6 rating), and Indebted (1.6 million/0.4 rating) each rose a tenth, while Will & Grace (2 million/0.4 rating) and Law & Order: SVU (3.4 million/0.4 rating) were steady.

What did you watch on the night?

On TV tonight: Dynasty, Charmed, MacGyver, and Hawaii Five-0.

What will you be watching or streaming this weekend?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.