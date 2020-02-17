TV Ratings: NCIS: New Orleans Hits Series Lows

The move to Sundays came at the expense of some of NCIS: New Orlean's ratings. 

The veteran NCIS spinoff had just 5.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo -- down 40% vs. its last fresh original in the demo. 

These mark series lows for the drama. 

God Friended Me was also affected by a long hiatus, coming in at just 5.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down almost 50%. 

NCIS: Los Angeles also dropped but not as severly, averaging 6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. 

Awards season clearly took a bite out of the ratings. 

Did you know thse shows were airing?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 2 shed 33 percent in the demo from last month's premiere. 

The Jane Levy-fronted musical had 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. 

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 1 followed with 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- matching season lows and coming in below last season's average. 

ABC's American Idol returned for its third revived season at 8 million viewers and a 1.5 rating -- down slightly vs. last year. 

Given the lack of buzz, this is a great result for a format many had ruled out. Whether it will sink in the coming weeks, we don't know. 

An encore of the series debut of For Life had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, leading the 10/9c slot. 

Over on The CW, Batwoman (0.9 million viewers) and Supergirl (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were both flat in the demo, but up in viewers. 

Over on FOX, The Simpsons (2 million/0.7 rating), Bob's Burgers (1.5 million/0.6 rating), and Family Guy (1.6 million/0.6 rating) were all down, while the series premiere of Duncanville (1.5 million/0.5 rating) had little fanfare. 

What did you watch on the night?

