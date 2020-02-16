Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Best Friend

Zoey finally found that she's got the music in her on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 2.

My previous wish of Jane Levy making her musical debut has been answered.

She was shaking, moving, and grooving to the beat of I've Got the Music in Me in what seemed like an out-of-body experience during a nightmarish dream.

Following her recent promotion to team leader, her need for Ctrl (control) was on the upswing.

It was cleverly symbolized by the "Everything is under Ctrl" detail hanging next to her front door.

In the morning, she felt a compulsive need to straighten it out, but by the end the night, she had learned the age-old lesson that not everything could be under control, and it's still going to be OK.

So what happened in the time between that one morning and that one evening that shifted Zoey's entire perspective on life? Well, a lot.

As much as Zoey wanted to block out others' inner thoughts with noise-canceling headphones, there was no way around it.

Zoey's the perfect paragon of an INTP. She prefers to keep her thoughts and others' thoughts separate. But now that she has this new ability, she's bombarded against her will with intricate and powerful musical numbers.

If we stick with this personality typing, most creative minds, including artists and musicians, are the most emotional. They use their craft as their emotional outlet.

Some of the best bops convey the most depressing emotions.

Seeing that Zoey is more of an analytical thinker and not much of a musical virtuoso, she tends to stay away from any creative pursuits and keeps to logical thinking and problem-solving.

So, when Zoey heard Autumn's number expressing romantic loneliness, it turned out to be the perfect equation to set her up with Max so that she wouldn't have to deal with any more song confessions from her best "friend-o."

She may not be able to control when she hears the love ballads, but she can surely control who the love ballads are about. Or so she hopes.

With her recent promotion, Leif and Tobin weren't so secretive with their microaggressive sexist comments.

To alleviate the number of future solo all-nighters, she had to figure out a way to play their game and connect with them as a team.

Instead of trying to control and dictate the team, what better way to get in a man's good graces than by stroking his ego?

She successfully connected with the team by suggesting journals and reading entries from the one she had kept from the beginning of the job.

From Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 1, we can already see a softening of Zoey's emotional vulnerabilities.

In a world where her father's condition is far from under her control, she seems lost. With each episode, we learn more and more about Zoey and witness quick character development.

She swiftly breaks down her barriers and moves away from a compulsive need to control every situation and realizes that life works out the way it's supposed to, and when you try and force things into place, it's not long until entropy takes hold.

I'm putting my prediction in writing. Zoey's lingering gaze toward Max while he sat with Mitch after bringing him pudding was full of pure admiration and something of love.

When she walked past the coffee shop and saw him with Autumn, there was a mix of regret and happiness.

Realistically, the easy choice is never as desirable until they become an already taken choice.

Her parents' love is strong, and she learned just how strong after her father sang Moon Dance.

What seemed like a possible cry for sex from Mitch to Maggie turned out to be a sweet declaration of love.

Growing up with a fairytale-esque relationship in front of you, it can be challenging to find that yourself.

Zoey is currently searching for that but in all the wrong places. Apparently, a spontaneous flash mob isn't the way to a girl's heart.

Her work crush on Simon is going to be messy, especially with the power dynamic and that he is currently in a relationship, but I do foresee a possible love triangle of sorts.

Hopefully, her connection with Simon can stay in the form of a deep bond rather than completely flipping over to romantic desire.

Additional Thoughts:

Zo-dee-locks; who else appreciates a good play-on-words?



I'd like to petition they change their love song category title to "heart songs."



How can anyone resist Skylar Astin's singing and sexy moves?!



Did anyone else feel strong secondhand embarrassment when Zoey tried to talk to Maggie about her sex life with Mitch? It's something a kid hopes never to have to discuss with their parents.

It'll be interesting to see how this storyline progresses.

Do you think Zoey will fall for the nice guy?

Despite her inability to control her power, she began to see it as more of a vantage point rather than a burden.

I'd say she had a lot of wins!

