TV Ratings: Oscars Slump 20 Percent to All-Time Low

ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars pulled in 23.6 million total viewers and a 5.3 rating in the demo.

While these are great ratings in today's TV climate, they mark some big declines for the awards show.

In the demo, it marks erosion of 20 percent vs. last year's prelim numbers.

This is the second year without a host, and that could be part of the problem.

The 2019 telecast delivered 25.5 million viewers and a 6.6 rating in the demo based on fast national results.

The telecast had a mixed response on social media, with many taking issue with the lack of a host, which made people feel like the telecast was disjointed.

There were musical numbers from Idina Menzel, This Is Us' Chrissy Metz, Cynthia Erivo, and Billie Eilish.

Here are the total viewers for the Oscars over the last ten years.

2019: 29.6 million total viewers (no host)

2018: 26.5 million (host Jimmy Kimmel)

2017: 32.9 million (host Jimmy Kimmel)

2016: 34.3 million (host Chris Rock)

2015: 37.3 million (host Neil Patrick Harris)

2014: 43.7 million (host Ellen DeGeneres)

2013: 40.3 million (host Seth MacFarlane)

2012: 39.3 million (host Billy Crystal)

2011: 37.9 million (hosts Anne Hathaway and James Franco)

2010: 41.3 million (hosts Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin)

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.