TV Ratings: The Rookie Soars to 1-Year Highs

The Rookie returned from an 11-week break with bumper ratings.

The highly anticipated midseason return had 4.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo -- up 33% vs. the show's fall finale in the demo.

These numbers also mark one-year highs for the ABC drama series.

Granted, the series had a bigger lead-in than usual thanks to American Idol (7.5 million viewers/1.4 rating).

Still, these numbers are excellent for the Nathan Fillion-led police drama.

Idol was down just a tenth from last week's premiere, but still dominated the night.

Over on The CW, Batwoman (0.8 million/0.2 rating) and Supergirl (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were both steady, proving they are a good pairing on Sundays.

NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2 million/0.5 rating) inched up a tenth from last week's low, while Good Girls (1.8 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

While neither shows are delivering much in terms of linear ratings, they are performing well with DVR and online viewing factored in.

God Friended Me (6 million/0.6 rating) and NCIS: New Orleans (5.6 million/0.6 rating) were both up from last week's lows, while NCIS: Los Angeles (6.2 million/0.6 rating) was steady as a rock.

If all three shows stabilize at these levels, CBS will probably keep the line-up the same in the fall.

FOX's The Simpsons (1.8 million/0.6 rating), inched down a tenth, while Duncanville (1.4 million/0.5 rating) and Family Guy (1.6 million/0.6 rating) were steady, and Bob's Burgers (1.6 million/0.7 rating) was up.

FOX may be down on the night, but it is not out.

