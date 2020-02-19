TV Ratings: This Is Us Dips, CBS Dramas Rise

at .

This Is Us gave fans some much-needed resolution Tuesday night. 

The big episode delivered 6.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating, inching down a tenth in the demo. 

However, the NBC juggernauth still led the night in the adults 18-49 demo. 

Left Out - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14

The series has already been renewed for another 2 seasons!

Are you still digging the mysteries? 

Ellen's Game of Games (4.6 million/1.0 rating) and New Amsterdam (4.8 million/0.7 rating) were each up a tenth. 

New Amsterdam will be on the air for at least another three seasons. 

Department Historian - NCIS Season 17 Episode 16

Over on CBS, NCIS went back to the past with an episode that delivered 11.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, rising a tenth week-to-week. 

FBI (9.2 milliom/0.9 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.7 million/0.7 rating) were also on an upswing. 

Do you like the FBI spinoff?

Over on The CW, The Flash (1.1 million/0.4 rating) dipped to a new audience low, but was steady in the demo. 

Do you still watch this superhero drama series?

Marie Antoinette - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4

Legends of Tomorrow (0.7 million/0.2 rating) was also steady. 

Are you enjoying the major changes this season?

The Resident (3.8 million/0.7 rating) continued to be a resilient force for FOX, holding steady at its season average. The show may be down, but it should not be counted out. 

24 Hours (2.2 million/0.6 rating) was also steady. 

Over on ABC, a pivotal episode of The Conners (5.5 million/1.1 rating) was steady along with mixed-ish (2.5 million/0.5 rating), but Bless This Mess (3.3 million/0.6 rating), black-ish (2.4 million/0.5 rating), and For Life (2.6 million/0.6 rating) were all down week week-to-week. 

Baby Crazy - The Conners Season 2 Episode 13

However, the demo tally for For Life is passable. It built out of black-ish, and is higher than Emergence's average, so it could be safe. 

What are your thoughts on the freshman drama?

Hit the comments below. 

Undercover Backup - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9

On TV tonight: Survivor, Criminal Minds (Series Finale!), The Magicians, Modern Family, Good Trouble, Stumptown, and Party of Five

What will you be watching on the night?

