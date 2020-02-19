TV Ratings: This Is Us Dips, CBS Dramas Rise

This Is Us gave fans some much-needed resolution Tuesday night.

The big episode delivered 6.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating, inching down a tenth in the demo.

However, the NBC juggernauth still led the night in the adults 18-49 demo.

The series has already been renewed for another 2 seasons!

Are you still digging the mysteries?

Ellen's Game of Games (4.6 million/1.0 rating) and New Amsterdam (4.8 million/0.7 rating) were each up a tenth.

New Amsterdam will be on the air for at least another three seasons.

Over on CBS, NCIS went back to the past with an episode that delivered 11.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, rising a tenth week-to-week.

FBI (9.2 milliom/0.9 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.7 million/0.7 rating) were also on an upswing.

Do you like the FBI spinoff?

Over on The CW, The Flash (1.1 million/0.4 rating) dipped to a new audience low, but was steady in the demo.

Do you still watch this superhero drama series?

Legends of Tomorrow (0.7 million/0.2 rating) was also steady.

Are you enjoying the major changes this season?

The Resident (3.8 million/0.7 rating) continued to be a resilient force for FOX, holding steady at its season average. The show may be down, but it should not be counted out.

24 Hours (2.2 million/0.6 rating) was also steady.

Over on ABC, a pivotal episode of The Conners (5.5 million/1.1 rating) was steady along with mixed-ish (2.5 million/0.5 rating), but Bless This Mess (3.3 million/0.6 rating), black-ish (2.4 million/0.5 rating), and For Life (2.6 million/0.6 rating) were all down week week-to-week.

However, the demo tally for For Life is passable. It built out of black-ish, and is higher than Emergence's average, so it could be safe.

What are your thoughts on the freshman drama?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whether you want to catch up or rewatch an old episode, we have you covered.

On TV tonight: Survivor, Criminal Minds (Series Finale!), The Magicians, Modern Family, Good Trouble, Stumptown, and Party of Five

What will you be watching on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.