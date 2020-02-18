DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4 Review: A Head of Her Time

A little partying never killed anybody, right?

Well, it turns out that if you're under a spell that makes you party for days, death might just fall into your lap.

Marie Antoinette, who was strangely played by Courtney Ford with no explanation of why she looked like Nora, was the latest Encore on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4, who liked to kill her enemies by partying them to death.

However, Marie was not the star of the hour as tensions between some of the Legends boiled over.

For reasons unknown, Sara returned to Star City to take care of some things and left Ava in charge of the Waverider.

It's hard to understand why no one was curious as to why Sara left, but hopefully, there will be a good explanation for it on the upcoming episodes.

Ava seemed to be the obvious choice for interim captain, but it was quickly made clear that she had many reservations about the role even though she had leadership duties back at the Time Bureau.

Well looks like we have a mission. So everybody stop looking so Les Miserables because we are going to France! Ava Permalink: Well looks like we have a mission. So everybody stop looking so Les Miserables because we are...

Ava had just started to gain her footing as a Legend and was quickly becoming more likeable as one, so getting thrust into leadership right away proved to be difficult for her as she, unfortunately, retreated back to her old, uptight ways.

Zari, thankfully, helped loosen her up as she tagged along with the Legends on their latest mission to stop an Encore.

Ava and Zari butted heads throughout their time-travel shenanigans.

They are obviously two very different people who come from different worlds, so it was hard for one to understand the other.

But in the end, it was Ava and Zari who saved the day. They both offer different, useful qualities to the table and are a shockingly good team.

What it comes down to is that Ava is book smart and Zari is street smart, with a bit of crossover between the two. But that will definitely not be the case when Zari regains her hacking skills.

Ava and Zari's growing friendship will be one to watch as DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 continues.

One of the greatest aspects of DC's Legends of Tomorrow is its ability to create thoughtful friendships and relationships between two characters that do not seem like they would ever mesh.

The two things that saved this episode from being a bit boring and full of exposition were the unlikely team of Ava and Zari and the cute, but minimal, showcasing of Behrad's bond with Zari.

Zari: I've been trying to get people to like me for so long that I've forgotten who I really am. I have millions of followers but zero friends.

Ava: You got one. Permalink: You got one.

This is just proving that Zari is a strong character, both in the erased timeline and current timelines, who is definitely deserving of all the attention spent on her this season.

Characters and relationships are the foundation of every television show, and this weird, time-traveling superhero show excels at writing them.

Zari has been quite useful in catching the past two Encores, proving that she is more than capable of being a Legend without the Air Totem.

And even though she has destructive qualities, like stealing Marie's magical perfume in order to gain popularity, she is a very complex character that is a joy to watch.

Can your computer lady make me some cucumber water? I'm parched from that dry interaction. Zari Permalink: Can your computer lady make me some cucumber water? I'm parched from that dry interaction.

A part of me hopes she does not get her memories back, even though all the signs are pointing towards them returning.

Plus, watching Nate and Zari fall for each other all over again has been so much fun.

It would be rewarding to see them get together before she gets her memories back, proving that they are meant to be together no matter what version of themselves they are.

The story featuring Constantine and Charlie picked up from where it left off on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 3, and many questions were answered.

Well, maybe there were too many answers.

Eva, I can handle myself in the field. I once played capture the flag to raise awareness about feline OCD so. Zari Permalink: Eva, I can handle myself in the field. I once played capture the flag to raise awareness...

The backstory of Constantine's history with Astra's family slapped us in the face repeatedly, and it was hard to keep up with the information.

Apparently Constantine and Astra's mother, Natalie, were in love some time ago -- complete with a flashback featuring Constantine with a very funny mohawk -- before he chose magic over her.

And then a bunch of stuff happened, and Natalie died, was brought back to life, and then died again when Astra was taken to hell. You know, typical family drama.

Now there's a Loom of Fate that can save Astra, but Charlie destroyed it years ago for some reason.

And now we are getting Charlie's history, as well.

There were just too many backstories all at once for one episode. We even got a bit of Zari's. The result was a lot of unnecessary confusion.

It all felt a bit forced, but at least it is out there and explained. Well, except for Charlie's history with the Loom of Fate. There are still many questions to be answered about that, but hopefully, they'll come more naturally.

While Constantine has been hell-bent on saving Astra, she was conspiring to kill him as soon as possible.

Astra was rightfully held accountable for her failures with the Encores, seeing as the Legends beat them every single time.

Ray: Mick, are you feeling alright?

Mick: My stomach hurts, I can't eat, I can't drink. I think Ali gave me an STD back at the reunion.

Ray: Those are not symptoms, those are feelings. Mick, I think you're developing a crush.

Mick: Is that when you whiz and it hurts? Permalink: Is that when you whiz and it hurts?

Her plan has obviously not been working, and they acknowledged it instead of Astra continuing to send Encores, hoping that it will all work out, eventually.

Unfortunately, that means that her plan has changed, and now, she is going right in for the kill. And it looked like Astra succeeded as Constantine coughed up blood uncontrollably and laid on the floor lifeless.

It looks like we will be seeing him back in hell yet again.

