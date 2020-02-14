Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Was it time for Delilah and Sophie move on?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 13, the mother and daughter came together during a family emergency.

Glowing Birth Mom - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina learned that their potential baby mother was in danger.

What did they do to help her out?

Elsewhere, Maggie and Gary faced a harsh reality when they attended a mutual friend's cancer remission party.

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Eddie: You give your child the next Citizen Kane, and all I've given mine is stress and anxiety.
Gary: How is little man? Gotta make sure he's all fixed and proper before I become his guardian. 

Eddie: We just thought you might want to talk to someone about what you're going through.
Theo: I'm not going through anything. 

