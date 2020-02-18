A Million Little Things Round Table: The Dixon Women Reconciled: Too Soon or Overdue?

Sophie and Delilah have made up.

The Dixon women's relationship was one of the biggest plot points of A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 13.

The hour also focused on Theo and Katherine making some personal improvements, Gary and Maggie becoming friends, and Regina and Rome meeting the potential birth mom of their child.

Join TV Fanatics Christine Orlando, Jack Ori, and Meaghan Frey as they discuss "Daisy."

Did you appreciate more of Delilah's background and the show revisiting her father and his Alzheimer’s?

Christine: Yes. It’s easy to define Delilah by her worst choices, but it was good to see the way she cares for her ailing father, and how difficult that can be. Although, it did make me wonder if Delilah ever gets to do anything just for fun.

Jack: I liked the story, but it didn't make me feel anything different about Delilah. I didn't like how she tried to keep Sophie from actually helping when Sophie clearly knew her grandfather best and was the one to figure out where he'd gone and how to get him back to the nursing home.

Meaghan: I'm glad we finally got a little more insight into Delilah. Having people be one-dimensional villains is never fun.

As someone who has worked with people with dementia and seen the toll it takes on their families, it was easy for me to sympathize with Delilah in this situation.

After Sophie heard about her parents' marital problems, she forgave Delilah. React.

Christine: With her father being dead, it’s easy to make him out to be a saint. Yes, her mother has made some horrible choices, but Jon has his share of the blame for the deterioration of their marriage.

Thankfully, Sophie got a more balanced view of what drove Delilah to have an affair with Eddie. I think Sophie was beginning to come around, but the conversation with her grandfather pushed her to forgive.

Jack: I was glad for this conversation because before Delilah's father wandered off, Sophie was complaining about Delilah cheating when Jon was "always there for her," and that wasn't true.

I thought it must have been painful for Sophie to hear all this, though, and I would have preferred a more nuanced reaction.

Meaghan: This was an extremely necessary conversation. As Christine said, Sophie has turned her father into an idol since his death. We didn't get to see how things were before then to see if he was the great dad Sophie claims he was, but regardless, he was not perfect.

There are two sides to every story, and while Delilah cheating on him with one of his best friends was not the right thing to do, it is important for Sophie to understand that she isn't solely to blame for their problems.

Now that she's more self-aware, do you think Katherine will be more emotionally open for Theo's sake?

Christine: Many women are taught that making a scene is wrong or that standing up for themselves is selfish. I think Katherine has been holding her tongue for a long time, both at work and at home.

Now that she realizes how that example has affected Theo, she will be more aware of it and make an effort to change because the last thing she wants is Theo bottling up his feelings for the good of everyone else.

Jack: I hope so. I think the food fight scene was supposed to indicate that. I don't think it'll be easy for Katherine. There are probably cultural elements at play, as well as the gender issues that Christine mentions above, and she will probably have to work hard to achieve that openness.

Meaghan: Definitely. Katherine has grown more than any other character on the show, and this was just another example of this growth. Nothing matters more to her than Theo, and if she thinks her actions are affecting him, then she will work to make a change.

Gary wants to rekindle things with Maggie, but she's content being friends. Thoughts?

Christine: I think Gary and Maggie should just be friends for a while. They’ve been through a lot and need some time to figure out who each of them is without being in a romantic or in Gary’s case, a sexual relationship.

I hope they will find their way back to one another because they make a great couple, but a little time apart could do them good.

Jack: I think Maggie needs that space still. She just got out of that relationship or whatever it was with Eric and is still reeling at the knowledge that he lied to her all this time, so it wouldn't be good to jump back into a relationship with Gary.

Hopefully, over time this will get easier because I also want to see them eventually get back together.

Meaghan: This isn't going to last forever, but it is how it needs to be for now. Gary may have gone about things the wrong way when they were together, but the fact that things evolved between Maggie and Eric shows that he was not wrong, and there was something to Gary's concerns.

They both need to decide if they really want to be in a relationship with each other, and this time apart will give them that clarity.

Was Regina's concerns about Eve valid? What do you think is going to happen with Eve and her abusive ex-boyfriend? Will he track her down and want the baby?

Christine: Regina had every reason to be concerned! Adoption can be scary because of the risk of having one of the birth parents change their minds.

If the birth father doesn’t give up his legal rights to the child, he could come back and try to claim that child at any time. That’s terrifying!

Unfortunately, I think Eve’s ex is going to cause a lot of trouble for her and Rome and Regina. This could get messy legally, emotionally and even physically. I sense a great deal of drama ahead.

Jack: Regina's concern was valid, but I feel like that was something to discuss with the social worker instead of simply giving up. They needed more info about this before they made a decision.

I had guessed that maybe Eve's baby was the product of rape from the way she reacted, and it looked like I wasn't far off. I'm surprised neither Regina or Rome picked up on that.

An abusive ex not only might want the baby but could become dangerous/violent if he finds out about Rome and Regina. It's not a good idea for anyone to assume that he's completely out of Eve's life, and they all need to take steps to protect themselves.

Meaghan: Regina's concerns were completely valid. The last thing she wants is to get invested in a situation just to have a baby ripped away from her and Rome.

I think there is more to the situation than Eve let on. The fact that when her ex was calling her at the end of the episode she didn't look afraid but more annoyed says a lot to me.

Do you have any additional thoughts not covered in the questions?

Christine: Regina and Rome both had valid points about choosing or not choosing Eve. I could understand why Regina wanted to cut and run at the first sign of trouble, but Rome was also right to ask more questions to either find out if the obstacles were workable or to give him a sense of closure so they could move on as a couple.

I thought Rome and Regina communicated well with one another, and that’s a good sign for their future.

Jack: I was glad that Theo became more comfortable with the therapist, but at some point, she may want to have a session just with him, and I don't know how he will feel about that.

I feel like Katherine and Eddie should have spoken to the therapist about how to get Theo comfortable with the idea of going instead of telling him that he was going to support Katherine.

Theo: You don't have to worry about me.

Katherine: It's my job to worry about you, Theo. Mom and dad just want to make sure you're happy, OK?

Susan: You know you deserve to be happy, right?

Meaghan: The Theo scenes were great! I think that it is interesting to explore a child going to therapy because it isn't something that is discussed much.

Children can have mental health issues from a very young age, but they don't get addressed because of the stigma attached to it. Katherine and Eddie getting Theo the help he needs is great parenting.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Christine: Elena’s breakdown at her remission party. I know too many people who have battled cancer. Some have survived, and some have not.

For the survivors, it’s a constant struggle to keep living without letting the fear of a recurrence paralyze them. I just wanted to hug Elena, and I’m glad that Gary and Maggie were there to do that for her.

Jack: I loved how Sophie handled her grandfather when she found him in the shop. She knew what to do to get him to come back to where he was supposed to be, and it was nice to see her being helpful instead of arguing with Delilah.

Meaghan: Sophie's grandfather inadvertently spilling the beans about Delilah was awesome.

Like I said in my previous answer, it was so necessary for that to happen so Sophie can finally start forgiving Delilah. That family needs to mend!

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics! Do you agree with our round table? Do you disagree? HIt the comments below.

