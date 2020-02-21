Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Rome and Regina manage to protect their potential birth mother from her past?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14, the pair realized the woman was in danger and set out to help her. 

Glowing Birth Mom - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Delilah tried to navigate Danny's first sleepover and what it could mean for him. 

Elsewhere, Maggie leaned on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup. 

Did she get the all clear? 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Colin, did you just hear what happened? D just gave Danny permission to have a sleepover with his boyfriend.

Gary

I'm so glad you're in our lives.

Gina

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14 Photos

Eve's Fear - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14
The Thing About Eve - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14
Katherine to the Rescue - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14
Regina Helps - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14
Theo Interrogates - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14
Being Honest with Theo - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14
