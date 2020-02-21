Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Rome and Regina manage to protect their potential birth mother from her past?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14, the pair realized the woman was in danger and set out to help her.

Meanwhile, Delilah tried to navigate Danny's first sleepover and what it could mean for him.

Elsewhere, Maggie leaned on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup.

Did she get the all clear?

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.