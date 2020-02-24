Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Jimmy find the way to become the best lawyer around?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 1, Jimmy fully embraced his new title of Saul Goodman.

This involved him changing his approach to the way things are done.

Meanwhile, Kim worried that his new legal persona would come at the expense of some friendships.

Elsewhere, Lalo searched for Michael, but what did the quest reveal?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.