Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 5

Who was stealing evidence?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5, cocaine and weapons were stolen from the evidence lock-up. 

Squad In Bomb Suits - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4

This triggered an internal investigation into who had access to the room. 

Jake realized that one of his friends was acting sketchy and vowed to get answers. 

Meanwhile, things took a turn for one of the relationships at the forefront of the series. 

What did it mean?

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

They know the drugs are missing. They don't suspect me because I'm playing it super cool.

Debbie

Holt: Everyone's a suspect.
Rosa: Except for Hitchcock and Scully. Whoever did it took the stairs.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5 Photos

Rosa and Jake - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5
Positivity - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5
The 99 - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5
A Chat - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5
What's Next? - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5
Debbie Fogel - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5
