Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 5

Who was stealing evidence?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5, cocaine and weapons were stolen from the evidence lock-up.

This triggered an internal investigation into who had access to the room.

Jake realized that one of his friends was acting sketchy and vowed to get answers.

Meanwhile, things took a turn for one of the relationships at the forefront of the series.

What did it mean?

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.