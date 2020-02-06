Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 13

What was the reason for the new fire truck?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 13, everyone seemed taken with the new vehicle, but there was a reason for it happening.

Meanwhile, Severide and Boden asked to make peace with an old foe for the greater good.

Who was it, and what did it mean?

Elsewhere, Brett found herself facing alarming family news.

What was it about?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.