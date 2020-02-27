Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 15

What did Roman bring to the table?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 15, Roman returned to the city to help out with a series of teen opoid overdoses. 

Casey 2 - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 15

Severide started to wonder whether there was more to the story than what he was being told. 

What did he do to get answers?

Elsewhere, Casey tried to be there for Brett when she considered metting her birth mother. 

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 15 Quotes

Brett: It’s crazy, you know. A month ago I couldn’t care less about meeting my birth mom. It’s wasn’t even on my radar, and now my whole life is about to change.
Casey: It doesn’t have to. Nothing has to change unless you want it to.
Brett: Yeah, I guess that’s true, but I won’t control the idea of who she is anymore. When I was little, like 6 years old, I had a bad case of ‘Disney Princess fever,’ and I was convinced my real parents were British royals.
Casey: Really?
Brett: I knew it wasn’t true. It was just fun to pretend. As I got older, I guess I never looked for my birth parents because a) I love my parents dearly and b) I figured the reality could never live up to the fantasy.

Mouch: Hey you two. Your food’s in the fridge.
Cruz: We had to keep it from Capp, so we wrote Tuesday on the tinfoil.
Kidd: Oh no, really. Ritter just asked me to feed her, and I just assumed.

