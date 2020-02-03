Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 6

What did Captiain Jack want with the Doctor?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 6, the Doctor continued to reel in the aftermath of the explosive meeting.

However, there were some big developments when Team Tardis investigated the connection between a missing astronaut, birds behaving badly in Peru, and a U.S. naval officer who washed up on a Madagascan beach.

With seemingly no connection between them, she had to get creative.

Meanwhile, the second Doctor geared up to take control in a big way.

What did it mean?

Use the video above to watch Doctor Who online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.