Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 8

What went down at the Villa Diodati?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 8, the Doctor and her band of heroes arrived at Lake Geneva in 1816 to get some results.

This was the night that inspired Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, leading to some scary encounters.

With a ghostly presence following them around, the doctor was forced into a decision of earth-shattering proportions.

What did she decide to do to save everyone?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.