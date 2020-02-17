Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 8

at .

What went down at the Villa Diodati?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 8, the Doctor and her band of heroes arrived at Lake Geneva in 1816 to get some results. 

Being Haunted - Doctor Who

This was the night that inspired Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, leading to some scary encounters. 

With a ghostly presence following them around, the doctor was forced into a decision of earth-shattering proportions. 

What did she decide to do to save everyone?

Watch Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Doctor Who online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

23 Things We Love About the 13th Doctor
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Doctor Who
  2. Doctor Who Season 12
  3. Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 8
  4. Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 8