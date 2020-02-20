Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Davia's plan work?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 16, she wanted to reconcile with Andre, but found herself questioning her actions.

Meanwhile, Mariana needed to confront her feelings for Evan.

Did this give her the drive she needed to end her relationship with Raj?

While this happened, Raj grew closer to Isabella, leading to an explosive argument.

Elsewhere, Callie found out something about Jamie.

