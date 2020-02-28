Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 16

Why did Rollins' sister want to cause problems?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16, she arrived on the scene and stirred up trouble and caused an SVU investigation when she reported a doctor who traded prescription painkillers for sex. 

A Tough Prosecutor - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16

With the team wanting to know what Rollins knew about her sister, Rollins wondered whether to defend her. 

Meanwhile, Olivia dropped a bombshell on one of her co-workers that changed everything. 

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16 Online

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16 Quotes

Amanda: She claims that the doctor she gets her oxy from is extorting her for sex. I don't know whether or not to believe her.
Fin: She's a junkie. She's working you.

Kim: Where's Mason?
Amanda: He's with Child Services. As he should be because you left him with a stranger to go do drugs!
Kim: I turned the sink on so that if I OD'd someone would come help me.
Amanda: That's your idea of a plan?

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16 Photos

A Tough Prosecutor - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16
Investigating a Doctor - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16
A Fancy Lunch - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16
Investigating a Rich Doctor - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16
A Pill Prescribing Doctor - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16
Rollins' Sister Returns - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 16
