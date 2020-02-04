Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Who tried to murder Grace and Cal?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 5, the pair were involved in a brutal hit-and-run.

Did Ben find a way to save them before the person struck again?

Meanwhile, Zeke was teted when he tried to make amends with someone from his past.

Who was it?

Elsewhere, Michaela investigated the church of the believers, and wondered whether there was more to them than people first thought.

