Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Who tried to murder Grace and Cal? 

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 5, the pair were involved in a brutal hit-and-run. 

Did Ben find a way to save them before the person struck again?

Find the Connection - Manifest Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Zeke was teted when he tried to make amends with someone from his past. 

Who was it?

Elsewhere, Michaela investigated the church of the believers, and wondered whether there was more to them than people first thought. 

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic to get up to speed. 

Manifest Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Mic: Don’t you want to see the people who did this to your church punished?
Isaiah: It is not my place to judge

Mic: Today was baseball bats, tomorrow might be guns. Do you see where that’s going?
Adrian: I believe in Gandhi's path. The minute we move to the offensive, we become a force to be feared. Then, sympathy evaporates.
Mic: So this is a PR campaign?
Adrian: This is about instilling hope.
Mic: To what end? People are getting hurt.
Adrian: To a world that understands and embraces us as a miracle.
Mic: Embraces you. Donates to you. That’s what you’re all about, isn’t it?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 5

