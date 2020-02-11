Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Was there hope for Olive?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 6, the teenager continued to drift away from her family. 

Captain Bowers - Manifest Season 2 Episode 6

What did the mysterious cult want with her?

Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi worked together to orchestrate a family reunion for an emotionally closed-off passenger from the flight. 

Elsewhere, Jared learned more about a growing cabal of anti-828 sentiment. 

Did Michaela step in to keep him on the right side of the law?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Mic: I have a feeling...
Chief Bowers: Do I strike you as someone who is interested in your feelings? Stop pointing fingers and go catch a bad guy. Goodbye.

Olive: Does this mean it's happened before?
TJ: I don't know.

