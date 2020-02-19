Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 16

What paved the way for the suicide of a retired Navy officer?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 16, the gang tried to find out more about the man and who he spent his final month with. 

Two in Trouble - NCIS Season 17 Episode 15

However, they learned along the way that there was a possibly stolen coin to the National Museum of the Navy. 

In a surprising installment, the team imagined they were in his story and it played out that way. 

NCIS Season 17 Episode 16 Quotes

Clearly [Arturo] kept all of this for a reason.

Ducky

So warm.

Palmer [to Gibbs]
