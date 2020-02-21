Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Did Jane's article on Millenial weddings prove to be too much?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 5, she learned a shocking secret about Jacqueline that made her question everything. 

Meanwhile, Kat tried to uncomplicate her dating life, but found herself at an impasse with a love interest. 

Elsewhere, Sutton focused on helping Carly, without running it by Oliver. 

What did she learn?

Jane: Guy’s we’re getting married!
Kat: Well, Sutton is getting married. I’m fixing my life with free donuts.

I don’t understand why gay men need to get matching tuxedos when they get married, like, what was there a two for one sale?...or are they, twins.

Andrew

