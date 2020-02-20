The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Tearing Down the Donut Wall

Life isn’t a fairytale. Real-life is messy, complicated, and rarely turns out the way you expect it will.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 5, The Bold Babes and the rest of our favorite Scarlet employees were learning how to let go of fantasy and focus on reality.

Read on as we discuss how wedding fever, uniform scandals, and casual sex helped our favorite characters get one step closer to their own non-fairy tale endings.

Jane and Jacqueline's relationship has been one of the highlights of The Bold Type since The Bold Type Season 1 Episode 1. That's why it feels so wrong when they are at odds like we see them throughout "Tearing Down the Donut Wall."

Jane's heart is in the right place when she decides to shut down her wedding story to protect Jacqueline's feelings after finding out about Ian and Jacqueline's marital problems. Jacqueline didn't ask for her protection, though.

Jacqueline makes her own decisions. If she didn't feel comfortable sharing the story of her wedding with Jane and the world, then she would have declined to participate in the article.

As her editor, Jacqueline had every right to be upset with Jane for completely changing the article that she had pitched, especially without consulting her first.

Jacqueline has been more than patient with Jane when she has done things like this in the past, and it feels like Jane has used up all her chances.

Jacqueline confronting Jane ended up being the best thing that could happen for both of them.

Jane presenting Jacqueline with the reality of her situation forces Jacqueline to finally be open and honest about the struggle she is facing.

Hiding it from the world and going through it alone was not working for her, so at least now she can have the support of the people around her, like Oliver.

I got chills watching Jacqueline strut her stuff through the halls of Scarlet and onto the elevator. Jacqueline is an absolute badass and should never be kept down by anyone or anything.

Jacqueline may be largely to blame for their separation, but that doesn't mean she should sit at home waiting for Ian to make up his mind.

If Ian is going to enjoy their time apart, then Jacqueline should, too. They are never going to find out if they want to be together if they don't get out there and fully experience all that life has to offer them.

Jacqueline forcing Jane to revisit her original article idea takes her on a trip down memory lane that is long overdue.

The issues Jane has surrounding her mom's death have been explored throughout The Bold Type, but we continue to see new, lasting effects that a loss like that can cause.

Losing her mom at a young age and watching her parents' marriage get ripped apart by her mom's death has created a fantasy in Jane's head regarding marriage.

That's why it bothered her so much that Jacqueline's marriage might be ending. Jane's parents' marriage couldn't last, but Jacqueline and Ian are making that choice, and that is hard for her to swallow.

Jacqueline's marriage falling apart burst Jane's bubble regarding marriage. She is better off now, though. Accepting that all relationships aren't perfect is going to make a huge difference in how she approaches her own relationships.

At least her conversation with her dad kept that memory of her parents' fantastic marriage alive.

It has never really hit me before now how little we know about Jane's family aside from her mom. With the introduction of Jane's brother coming this season, it makes sense that we are starting to get more nuggets dropped regarding the Sloan clan.

Watching Jane tell her dad about Ryan and how happy they are stung a little bit, because I'm still concerned about what wasn't said during The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 4.

JaneStripe has been up and down since the moment they met. It is hard to feel comfortable with where they are as a couple. It always will feel like the rug can get pulled out from under us at any given moment.

Here's to hoping JaneStripe will be happy for a little while.

Watching Kat's journey into the world of single people might have just become one of my favorite parts of The Bold Type Season 4.

If you have ever used a dating app, Kat and Jane laughing over Kat's prospects was so relatable. Modern dating is bizarre, to say the least.

Kat's plan to find someone who she thought she would be completely compatible with was admirable. Too bad she seems to forget that opposites attract.

I found myself rooting for Kat and her fling for a second, but I snapped back to reality at the same moment Kat did.

Kat needs to be single and have fun after all the heavy relationship drama she has gone through between Adena and Tia.

It was a great idea for Kat To have casual sex with a man.

Something that was really refreshing about Kat during The Bold Type Season 1 was that after falling for Adena, she realized she is bisexual.

Bisexuality isn't something that they often portray on television, and it was nice to see a show taking on such an underrepresented sexual orientation.

However, since then, Kat has been referred to as a lesbian, so it felt like they had changed their minds about her being bi.

Before Adena, Kat was not about relationships at all. So it's interesting that now as she is trying to have just casual fun, she is revisiting the aspect of her sexuality that is attracted to men again.

Maybe Kat is only sexually attracted to men, but not romantically.

It is going to be interesting to see that explored more and continue the authentic portrayal of Kat's sexuality.

It is every girl's dream to plan their wedding. Well, at least according to society. Sutton isn't one to be put into a box, though.

Sutton has always paved her own way in the world, so why should her wedding be any different?

When Sutton seemed to be hesitant about the wedding planning, it was impossible not to get worried she has cold feet. Thank god there was another explanation.

While Jane had the "perfect" marriage to look to as a role model, Sutton had Babs' and her failed marriages. That would be enough to make anyone wary.

Leave it to Oliver to be able to get through to her.

I can never say enough good things about the OliveRed dynamic. Even Sutton overstepping and getting Carly sent home from school couldn't keep these two down for long.

Even though Sutton didn't have the best mother figure in her life, she completely lacked a father figure, and Oliver fills that hole in many ways. But in other ways, he is so much more. He understands her on a level that even a parent probably couldn't.

Sutton needed someone like him to snap her out of her wedding blues. That and a perfectly chosen dress.

Sutton having a "say yes to the dress" moment was breathtaking and beautiful. Seriously, though, how gorgeous was that dress and Sutton in it?

Not to mention that her photoshoot was so very Sutton. No wonder she gained 15,000 followers after it.

Now all we need is Richard to take a trip home so he and his sexy stubble can be part of planning their special day.

Other thoughts:

No Alex this week was kind of disappointing, but at least we got an Andrew moment to feed our souls.

Sutton becoming Carly's Oliver is precious!

I loved The Royal's sexy alum Tom Austen being the bartender. It wouldn't be too awful if he stuck around for a little while.

Do you need to have a wedding to have a donut wall, or can I order one for my living room?

Oliver's excitement over doing a wedding issue was the best! As if I needed any more reasons to be obsessed with Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver!

