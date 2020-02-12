Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 6

What happened to James Kennedy?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 6, the DJ played a set at TomTom for Gay Pride.

However, things took an explosive turn when Raquel got in trouble at SUR, and Lisa made a stunning realization.

Meanwhile, Dayna finally stood up to Scheana after weeks of being bullied.

Did a stern talking to from Lisa change Scheana's mind about the way she was acting?

Elsewhere, Lisa helped Ariana come to terms with depression.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.