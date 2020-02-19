Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Did James get his own back on Peter?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 7, James learned that he was disinvited from the birthday party of the season and lashed out.

Meanwhile, Racquel had to let her boyfriend know that his actions at Pride were unacceptable.

What did he have to say about it?

Elsewhere, Lala, Katie, and Stassi threw a princess-themed bridal shower for Britanny.

Was Kristen invited?

