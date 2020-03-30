Andy Cohen Returning to Host Watch What Happens Live Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Andy Cohen is on the mend.

The beloved host of Watch What Happens Live confirmed that he is feeling better 10 days on from his Covid-19 diagnosis, and that he is returning to work, albeit from the comfort of his own home.

"Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19, he told fans.

Variety reports that the episodes of Watch What Happens Live will be filmed in Cohen's home, with Andy shooting himself, and welcoming his guests via video chat.

The at home edition of Watch What Happens Live was originally set to launch Sunday, March 22, but he decided against launching it after he revealed his diagnosis.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he said at the time.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Variety also announced that Cohen’s guests this week will include Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell (on Monday); Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor (Tuesday); John Mayer (Wednesday); and Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, and Melissa and Joe Gorga (Thursday).

Many late-night TV shows are gearing up to return to the air, but they will all be filed from the location in which the hosts are quarantined.

TBS’ Conan, Showtime’s Desus & Mero, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, and CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert are set to return to the air tonight.

What are your thoughts on Watch What Happens Live making a return to the air?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.