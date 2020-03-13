CBS March Madness Replacement Plan Shuffles Hawaii 5-0 Series Finale

March Madness is no longer going ahead.

As a result, CBS has announced the programming that will replace coverage of the now-canceled event.

There will be plenty of reruns. That is to be expected when the network expects to bridge a gap in the schedule with sports programming.

The NCAA made the decision Thursday to scrap the annual men's college basketball tournament following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hawaii Five-0's series finale has been switched up. Instead of airing for two hours on Friday, April 3, it will be split up over two nights, beginning Friday, March 27.

The second part will now air Friday, April 3. This will also allow Blue Bloods to air a fresh episode on the night at 10/9c as opposed to being preempted.

Scroll down for a look at the changes.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

8:00-8:31 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA (R)

10:00-11:00 PM TOMMY (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (R)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (R)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

8:00 – 9:00 PM FBI (R)

9:00 – 10:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (R)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

8:00-8:31 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (R)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (Series Finale Part 1)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

9:00-10:00 PM 48 HOURS

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (Series Finale Part 2)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Original)

The COVID-19 virus has had a knock-on effect on the TV industry, with many shows shuttering production, including Grey's Anatomy, Dynasty, NCIS, and at least 30 others.

While the shutdowns are said to be for around two weeks, it is possible they could continue for longer depending on what happens.

What are your thoughts on the 5-0 finale being split up?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.