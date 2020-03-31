CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN journalist Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo Prime Time's anchor revealed the news Tuesday on Twitter.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath."

"I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Despite the Covid-19 diagnosis, Cuomo's CNN show will go on. He is isolated in his basement, and will shoot the show remotely for the time being.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he said.

Cuomo the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has apprared on his show multiple times as the Coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread.

Governor Cuomo spoke about his brother's positive test result at New York state's daily briefing on Tuesday.

"This virus is the great equalizer," he said.

"My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning."

The governor went on to call his brother "my best friend" and offered up the following:

"He's young; in good shape; strong -— not as strong as he thinks, but — he'll be fine."

The two brothers spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday.

"Now he's quarantined in the basement," the governor said.

"This virus is the great equalizer:"



Here's what @NYGovCuomo said about "my best friend," brother @ChrisCuomo, testing positive for Covid-19. "He will be fine." pic.twitter.com/Lf91IIbseU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2020

"But he's funny as hell, he says to me, 'Even the dogs won't come downstairs.'"

Cuomo is one of several TV personalities to test positive for the virus.

In the last fortnight, we've had Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood, and The Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart coming forward to open up about being diagnosed.

Cohen offered an update on Monday, revealing that he was feeling better, and would be resuming his SiriusXM radio show, as well as his Bravo chat show from the comfort of his home.

We wish Cuomo a speedy recovery!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.