Killing Eve's Season 3 Premiere Moved Up - Watch Trailer

Killing Eve is set to return sooner than originally planned.

The third season is set to debut Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c -- two weeks earlier than the previously announced April 26 return date.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett.

“This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

The third season will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC.

It will pick up in the wake of Villanelle shooting Eve in the Killing Eve Season 2 finale, according to the official logline:

“For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her."

"All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls.”

The news comes just days after it was revealed that The Walking Dead's tenth season finale was bumped from its April 12 launch date to later this year.

The move was because the episode was not ready for broadcast following the Coronavirus pandemic, which has largely brought the TV industry to a halt.

Many shows are ending their seasons early as a result, including The Resident, NCIS, and New Amsterdam.

Supernatural, which was airing its final season will return later this year with its finale seven episodes.

BBC America has also dropped a full trailer for Killing Eve Season 3 and it shows a stunned Villanelle learn that Eve survived being shot.

But will Villanelle want to be associated with her former love.

Catch the trailer below.

