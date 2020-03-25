Motherland: Fort Salem Clip: Two Witches Grow Closer!

We're all in on Motherland: Fort Salem.

The new Freeform drama cast a spell on us with its series premiere, and it looks like the action will continue on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) grow closer, and it might have something to do with magic.

If you have yet to give the series a shot, you should consider it.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.

The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty.

Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval.

Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army.

Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

"My Witches," airing tonight at 9/8c on Freeform, finds the unit traveling to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, but an unexpected disturbance throws the proceedings into chaos.

Tally wonders if she made the right choice to embark on a military career, when witch-hate and her own mother stand in her way.

Smarting from Alder’s denial of her request to switch units, Abigail attempts to bury the hatchet with Raelle. Raelle grows closer to Scylla, while the unit impresses Anacostia in Windstrike training.

Watch the exclusive clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

