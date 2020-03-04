Roswell, New Mexico Cast Talks Season 2, Evolving Relationships, New Mysteries, and More!

With reboots becoming more popular with TV execs, one of the few that proved to have worthy stories to tell was Roswell, New Mexico.

The CW drama gave us new and exciting 'ships, compelling mysteries, and wonderful writing. As such, TV Fanatics are eagerly anticipating the March 16 Season 2 premiere.

TV Fanatic's Carissa Pavlica chatted with showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie, as well as stars Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens, and Nathan Dean at SCAD aTVfest this past weekend in Atlanta, and all four dropped hints about what to expect in the sophomore run.

When asked about what it was like to reboot a show that was beloved by fans, MacKenzie said the following:

"Roswell was beloved, but it was beloved by me. I really loved it as a kid, so they really gave me the chance to make it my own."

The first time showrunner who previously worked on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals said that when she was given the show to work on, she wasn't told to follow specific rules, teasing that it allowed her to take the cast and "give them the space to do what they do best."

Trevino, who plays Kyle Valenti on the reboot, chimed in with his thoughts on the reboot.

"I knew early on that although this was a reboot, it was not going to be a copy of the storyline and what was happening, and I think it was very timely, and I think that what you can tell in Season 1, some of the storylines and political topics are what's going on in society."

Trevino goes on to state that he liked how they are able to blend these things into their storylines.

Added Hemmens, "I think it was a win-win, you know, I'm back on CW, which has been my beloved network for years, and I love aliens, Amblin, and it was you know, getting to shoot in Santa Fe, it is all good. It worked out for me."

"I mean, it's a topic I've always been fascinated by," said Dean.

"I remember earlier when I was talking about going to Roswell when I was a kid, I remember seeing the little alien body and all the pictures of the UFO, and so, for me, this is full circle."

We're barely scratching the surface with what went down in the exclusive interview. We have updates on relationships, mysteries, and much more in the video below.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 debuts Monday, March 16.

