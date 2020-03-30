The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer is 'Motherf--ing Nuts'

Diane Lockhart will find herself embroiled in a new world on The Good Fight Season 4.

CBS All Access today dropped the official trailer for the season, and it shows Christine Baranski's beloved alter ego in some wild scenes.

One of which involves her channeling her inner dominatrix, and hurling many more swear words than ever before.

The 10-episode fourth season finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape.

Following the loss of theirbiggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary.

All of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them.

While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart (Baranski) and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.

The trailer offers up a look at the new cast members, including Night Court‘s John Larroquette and Hannibal’s Hugh Dancy.

We also have some intel on the first episode of Season 4.

"Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) finds herself living in an alternate reality where Donald Trump was never elected and Hillary Clinton is the current president of the United States," reads the logline.

"While Diane’s liberal self is overjoyed, she soon realizes how a different outcome of the 2016 election might have unexpected consequences."

It's a different direction to take things!

In addition to Baranski, returning series regulars include Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and, in what will be his final season, Delroy Lindo.

Additionally, Rose Leslie will not be back for the fourth season as a series regular, but could pop up down the line.

The series is set to debut Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access, and will unspool new episodes weekly.

The series was affect by the shutdown of several TV shows due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the final episodes of the season could be postponed.

For now, have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.