The Last of Us Series Adaptation in the Works at HBO!

The Last of Us franchise is set to expand in a big way.

The beloved videogame series is getting a TV adaption at HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig Marzin, the creator of 2019 drama Chernobyl, is set to work with Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the 2013 videogame.

THR says that the pair will work together on what is expected to be a full-fledged series.

Carolyn Strauss is on board to executive produce with Evan Wells, the president of Naughty Dog, the original game's developer.

Sony Pictures Television will co-produce alongside Playstation Productions, with the project marking the first television series from Playstation productions.

The Last of Us launched on the PS3 in 2013 and won praise and awards for its portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world, and the relationship between Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenager who could be the cure for the deadly virus that has wiped out most of the world.

Joel lands a job to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone, and the pair become close friends as they travel across the U.S. in search of the end of their mission.

Along the way, they meet various foes -- both human and supernatural -- which forces them to work together to make it to the other side.

The series is set to chart the first videogame but could incorporate elements from The Last of Us Part II, which is coming May 29 to Playstation 4.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil,” said Mazin.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” said Druckmann in a statement.

“With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to partner with Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the teams at Sony, Naughty Dog and PlayStation to bring the virtual world of this acclaimed game to life,” stated HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

“This is the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions,” said Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The Last of Us is a brilliant achievement in storytelling and character development, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.