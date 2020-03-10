TV Ratings: Manifest and All Rise Slip

It was a down night for many shows on Monday.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 9 dipped a tenth to 3.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

While the show has fizzled out this season in the live ratings, it still commands strong gains in delayed viewing.

As such, it is looking good for a third season renewal.

The Voice aied before Manifest and was a tenth to 8.7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

ABC's The Bachelor rose to season highs for the first part of its season finale.

It turned in 7.6 million viewers and a 2.1 rating.

This is on par with last year's finale.

The Good Doctor (5.8 million/0.9 rating) ticked up a tenth to its second best demo rating of the season.

What did you think of the wild installment?

Over on CBS, Bull (6.3 million/0.7 rating) matched its highest ratings of the season, while All Rise (4.6 million/0.5 rating) matched its series low. The latter is not expected to get a second season renewal.

The Neighborhood (6.2 million/0.9 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 million/0.7 rating) were both steady, and should both be back next season.

9-1-1 Lone Star concluded its freshman season with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating across two hours.

Look for FOX to order up an expanded second season because these numbers are solid.

The CW's All American (0.7 million/0.2 rating) came down a tenth week-to-week with its season finale, while Black Lightning (0.5 million/0.2 rating) was flat.

Both shows have already been renewed for next season. Next week, Supernatural returns for its final batch of episodes and Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 finally gets underway.

