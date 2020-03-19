TV Ratings: #OneChicago, Masked Singer, and More Rise

The broadcast networks continued to reap the benefits of more people watching TV on Wednesday.

#OneChicago secured some bumper ratings, with Chicago Fire (8.9 million/1.3 rating) delivering its most-watched non-crossover total viewer tally since 2015.

Chicago Med (9.1 million/1.3 rating) had its most-watched episode in over a year.

Chicago P.D. (7.6 million/1.2 rating) closed the night for CBS with its most-watched non-crossover episode since December 2015.

The Masked Singer (7.9 million/2.2 rating) surged to its best Wednesday ratings, coming in only behind the show's post-Super Bowl premiere.

Lego Masters (3.9 million/1.2 rating) built 20 percent in the demo.

Did you watch some unscripted content on Fox, or did you stick with scripted offerings?

Over on CBS, Survivor (7.7 million/1.5 rating) was up a tenth, and held up well against a stronger Masked Singer.

SEAL Team (5 million/0.8 rating) also ticked up a tenth, but SWAT (4.1 million/0.6 rating) was the only how not to get some mileage from more people watching TV.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (4.9 million/1.1 rating) and Schooled (3.5 million/0.8 rating) perked up to season highs.

Modern Family (4.3 million/0.9 rating) was up 30 percent, while American Housewife (3.2 million/0.6 rating) was up from its most recent Friday numbers.

Stumptown also benefited, hitting a seven-episode high.

The CW was in repeats, but just for comparison purposes, encores of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1 million/0.2 rating) and Whose Line is it Anyway (0.9 million/0.2 rating) delivered higher total viewers numbers than Riverdale and Nancy Drew have been logging.

Okay, TV Fanatics. What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whether you missed an episode or want to catch up on your favorite, we have you covered!

On TV tonight: Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, AMLT, Legacies, Katy Keene, and More!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.