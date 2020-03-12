Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Chapter Six: Mama Said

Katy Keene is not making the best decisions, and she's going to have to find a way to separate business from pleasure.

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 6 brought Prince Errol and Patricia back into the fold, and the last thing I expected was for Katy to sleep with the Prince.

That came out of nowhere, but it was a juicy development that has put our titular fashionista in a complicated web of deceit.

Errol feels confident in confiding in Katy because, unlike probably most of his social circle, he can be himself. Being part of the Royal Family, he bottles up his feelings, and it all came to a head for him.

He was instantly attracted to Patricia because she was down-to-earth -- much like Katy, but his opinion on his wife-to-be changed the moment she started to make a list of demands.

If you watch Katy Keene online, you know Patricia was struggling with being in the public eye, so it's possible that she wants everything to be perfect because her every move is being scrutinized.

It's obvious the writers are wanting us to think about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in this scenario, and the media has been relentless with those two. You are either ruled a hero or a villain, and Patricia will want to be on the good side of the media.

Pepper: You are young and single. It's time to have a little fun.

But Errol didn't even speak to Patricia about her demands before realizing that he wanted to leave her. It was surprising for him to reach out to Katy, and even more surprising for him to attend a drag show.

For someone who feels like she's at the lowest end of the totem pole in the department store, Katy sure finds a way to get all the best opportunities.

Now that she's been asked to design the dress for the Royal wedding, she's going to need to make a decision. Does she come clean and become ruin her career in the process?

The media would have a field day with such a scandal to become public. The more likely scenario here is that Katy will accept the job on behalf of Lacey's, but she's going to have to watch her step.

Gloria has a very sound B.S. filter, and she will be the first one in the workplace to find out the truth. Either way, Katy's career is hanging by a thread. Somehow, she always seems to get away with it, but that could come to an end.

The infamous Alexander Cabot. There's nothing more important to me than my daughter, and there are things that you can do for my career that I cannot. But if you screw her over in any way, I will personally call Marc Berger down at the SEC, and have him investigate every financial dealing you've ever brokered. No empire has been built without at least one rusty nail, Mr. Cabot. Just ask Hiram Lodge. Sierra

Gloria is gradually warming to Katy, and I'm starting to get the sense that it's because she had a connection to her mother. There was a certain look Gloria shot at Katy after telling her about her mother's time with the department store.

If we take a look to Riverdale or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we should not rule out a curveball that Gloria is Katy's mother. It would be out there, for sure, and probably derive considerably from the source material, but it sure would be fun.

The arrival of Sierra McCoy went about as well as could be expected. She only wants the best for her daughter, and being holed up in a small apartment in New York is not what she envisioned.

However, I liked that Sierra wasn't as possessive as she was on Riverdale. Josie is no longer a teenager. She's a young woman who can make her own decisions, and I loved the shade her mother was throwing.

Alexander's father put Josie in an unimaginable situation when he offered to pay for her EP so long as she "looked after" his son. That's horrible, and Sierra swooped straight in to defend her daughter in the way she would.

Her maternal instincts kicked into high gear, and my favorite moment of the episode was when she likened Alexander's father to a rusty nail, before name-dropping Hiram Lodge.

It perfectly got her point across.

Alexander was right to be mad, but after learning about his alcohol addiction, it seems his father could have wanted his son to get steered in the right direction as opposed to what his initial words implied.

Model: You know, my studio's just ten blocks away, if you wanna go back with me? I'd love to show it to you.

Katy: As tempting as that is, I think I'm good for tonight... next time?

There's a relationship forming between Josie and Alexander, but they need to lay all the cards on the table because they're learning new things about each other every single episode, things that should have already been revealed.

The addition of Shangela as Miss. Deveraux was a good one. She's one of the best queens in the history of RuPaul's Drag Race, so having her hit everyone with sassy one-liners was a hoot.

However, I wasn't a fan of the way Miss Deveraux messed with Ginger every step of the way. Ginger has some severe confidence issues, and Shangela's alter ego played on that.

It was realistic that Ginger didn't even land the runner-up position. Ginger's look was messy, and running off of the stage at the Q&A stage meant she wasn't an all-rounder in the eyes of the public.

The musical number may have been flawless, but the Queen of Molly's was looking for someone who delivered everything.

Not giving Ginger this win allows Jorge to improve on his drag persona, and I'm sure Francoise will be an asset.

"Mama Said" was another fantastic episode of this new series. It really is the ultimate feel-good TV show.

What did you think of Katy sleeping with Prince Errol? Did you like the addition of Shangela? Do you want Sierra McCoy to come back?

