War Of The Worlds Clip: Why Are the Extra Terrestrials Communicating With Emily?

If you haven't, you should give it a try.

After all, in the coming months, production delays are going to impact all of your entertainment choices.

Suddenly, things you thought you didn't have time to watch will still be available, and the time will be yours!

War Of The Worlds is a classic, and this series that aired previously in France is an updated take on the classic starring a world-class cast.

Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, and Guillaume Gouix lead the cast.

In this clip, exclusive to TV Fanatic, what was once just a theory to the people at the center of the story is all too real.

After scientists first detected a transmission from another galaxy, there was excitement in the air.

That excitement turned to terror when it turned out that extra-terrestrials might not have the best intentions for their visit.

Now, families are displaced and people are living in fear.

This clip suggests that the fear may be two-sided.

Byrne plays a scientist very eager to understand the aliens so that he can stop their reign of terror.

Emily is a blind girl who has frequently regained her sight when she senses the ETs nearby.

Of course, her senses are fleshed out in ways those of us with sight might never understand.

But what if it's a whole lot more than sensing the creatures?

It seems Emily may be the key to understanding the extra-terrestrials.

How will Emily's contact continue to grow? And will she have anything useful for Bill to use against the creatures?

More importantly, as she learns more about them, will she still want to eradicate the creatures from the world?

The best dramas never paint good and evil in black and white.

There are shades of grey in the way Emily and the creatures connect allowing for the possibility there is a whole lot more to their earthly endeavors than we've seen so far.

If you need a break from the real world, you should consider plunging into War Of The Worlds.

It will take your mind off of the trying times we find ourselves in now.

Check out the clip below.

Have you been watching War Of The Worlds on EPIX?

Is your interest piqued?

All previous episodes are available On Demand.

And you can begin watching along this Sunday at 9/8c only on EPIX!

