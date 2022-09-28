EPIX Announces Rebranding to MGM+

More changes are afoot within the television industry.

EPIX, the premium television network delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises, will rebrand as MGM+ on January 15, 2023.

Don't worry; your favorite content and ways to access it will remain fairly static.

EPIX made the announcement today, saying the rebranding will exemplify the network's brand promise to provide premium cinematic television and a curated leading theatrical library, delivered by one of the world's most enduring entertainment brands.

The rebranded network will continue to deliver premium content with scripted originals, including the Emmy-winner Godfather of Harlem, the epic romantic adventure Billy the Kid, the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller FROM, and bold dramas Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.

The new brand will be unveiled in conjunction with The Godfather of Harlem Season 3.

The show's second season was EPIX's best performing season of all time, breaking records for single-title streams in a single day across EPIX's digital channels.

The Godfather of Harlem Season 2 finale was EPIX's best performing finale episode to date.

"MGM is one of the most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of entertainment," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand - cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports.

"MGM is television for movie lovers."

The network also announced today they had greenlit series Hotel Cocaine to its originals lineup.

Hotel Cocaine This is the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile, CIA operative, and general manager of The Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late '70s and early '80s.

Chris Brancato (Narcos, Godfather of Harlem) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for this eight-episode crime thriller from EPIX Studios.

Guillermo Navarro (Pan's Labyrinth) will direct the pilot, and also executive produce the series, in addition to Brancato.

The network's 19th Century limited series, Belgravia, also gets an update with Belgravia: The Next Chapter, which will pick up in 1865, 25 years after the events depicted in the 2020 limited series.

Developed and written by Helen Edmundson (Dalgliesh, Mary Magdalene), it will tell the love story of Frederick Trenchard, who has grown up as the third Lord Glanville, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn, who is a newcomer to London society.

Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan and the scoundrel John Bellasis, a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of and marriage to Clara.

The series reunites Carnival's award-winning creative team—led by Gareth Neame—with Belgravia's Julian Fellowes, who serves as executive producer.

For true crime lovers, there is an untitled Amityville murders docuseries on the way.

The four-part docuseries chronicles the world's most infamous haunted house tale: the Amityville murders.

The project, from B17 Entertainment and executive produced by Lesley Chilcott (Helter Skelter: An American Myth, An Inconvenient Truth), is the first elevated look at every aspect of this wildly layered story about the heinous murder of a family of six that became eclipsed by paranormal controversy.

San Francisco Sounds (Working title) comes from the team behind three-time Emmy-nominated documentary Laurel Canyon and tracks the history of the San Francisco music scene from 1965 to 1975.

Frank Marshall, Alex Gibney, Jeff Pollace, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Alison Ellwood are executive producers.

The MGM+ service will also provide an expansive library of film titles from MGM and other major Hollywood Studios.

The library of titles includes MGM hits No Time to Die, House of Gucci, and Licorice Pizza; beloved franchises like James Bond and the original Rocky and its sequels.

Other fan favorites like Silence of the Lambs, Bull Durham, Platoon, Robocop, Mississippi Burning, The Magnificent Seven, Barbershop, The Pink Panther, In the Heat of the Night, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and The Thomas Crown Affair are also available.

