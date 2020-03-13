Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 17

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 17, we picked up one year after Jon's death and the gang reflected on the changes that have plagued them since the inciting incident.

Saving Someone - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Delilah worried that following her heart would lead to her being on the outs with her daughter again. 

Elsewhere, the new man in Maggie's life was not fond of her relationship with Gary. 

What did she decide to do?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 17 Online

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

Even though he's gone, Jon is still bringing us together.

Katherine

Is that the voicemail again? Eddie, you have to stop torturing yourself like this. 

Katherine

