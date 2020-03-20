Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Did Eddie go too far?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18, he tried to rectify the mistakes of his past, but he wasn't aware of the ramifications it had for his wife. 

Sister's Secret - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Shelly and Delilah both took on planning a baby shower for Regina. 

However, Eve dropped the mother of all bombshells on Regina and Rome. 

Elsewhere, Maggie new venture had her rethinking her relationship with Gary. 

Watch A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18 Online

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Eddie: What are you saying? You think I had something to do with Alex's death? 
Lindsay: I don't know. But you were the last one to see her alive.

Just tell me everything you remember. Lindsay, please!

Eddie

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18

