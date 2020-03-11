Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 6

What happened to Ray and Nora?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 6, the pair tried to have a date night away from everyone else.

However, Encore showed up with a big offer.

Did they leave the team?

Meanwhile, Ava learned that Sara was up to no good, so she confronted her.

Where did the two women stand at the end of the argument?

