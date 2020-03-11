Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 6

at .

What happened to Ray and Nora?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 6, the pair tried to have a date night away from everyone else. 

Ray and Nora - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 6

However, Encore showed up with a big offer. 

Did they leave the team?

Meanwhile, Ava learned that Sara was up to no good, so she confronted her. 

Where did the two women stand at the end of the argument?

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Sara: What are you still doing here?
Zari: Exfoliating.

Sara: Alright Legends, grab your cowboy hats and leather straps because we are going to -- where is everyone?
Constantine: Yeah, I might have got a bit sentimental on my deathbed and encouraged Raymond to carpe his diem.

