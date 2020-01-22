Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 1

at .

Why were the Legends famous?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1, Sara, Ray, and Mick were stunned to learn that they were well-known around the world. 

Sara and Mick - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1

Was this a result of Crisis On Infinite Earths?

A documentary crew decided to follow the gang on a journey on the Waveride in an attempt to close a blip on the timeline. 

However, a face from the past returned and threatened to wreak holy hell across the new multiverse. 

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

17 Songs We Hear on TV Over and Over Again
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Ava: Ray! Who else saved the multiverse?
Ray: Oh uh well The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman...
Ava: Cool.
Nate: What? No Superman? Couldn't have been that big a deal.
Ray: Oh, no Superman was there. He's very handsome.

Ava: Big smiles everyone! And nobody mention Oliver Queen.
Mona: Why?
Ava: Because he died.
Nate: Shouldn't have done the crossover.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1 Photos

Ava and Mona - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
Sara and Mick - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
Nate and Ray - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
Sara - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
Answering Questions - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
Ava and Ray - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 1