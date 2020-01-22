Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Why were the Legends famous?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1, Sara, Ray, and Mick were stunned to learn that they were well-known around the world.

Was this a result of Crisis On Infinite Earths?

A documentary crew decided to follow the gang on a journey on the Waveride in an attempt to close a blip on the timeline.

However, a face from the past returned and threatened to wreak holy hell across the new multiverse.

