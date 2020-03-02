Watch Doctor Who Online: Season 12 Episode 10

Did the Cybermen get their wish?

On Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 10, the iconic villains continued their plight to take down the remainder of the human race.

However, they failed to understand that someone close to them was actually working against them.

What did this mean for their master plan?

Meanwhile, the Doctor realized that those who defended her could turn against her.

With truths coming to light, everyone realized they had to make a dangerous decision to move forward.

Use the video above to watch Doctor Who online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.