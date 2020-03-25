Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Why was Cookie sent to prison?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 14, Carol and Candace finally came clean about their part in sending her to jail. 

Andre and Porsha - Empire Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Lucious tried to make Yana realize that he was trying to save her career. 

Elsewhere, Andre's life was on the line when Kingsley threatened to take Teri out of the equation for good. 

Did Lucious manage to save everyone from a certain death?

Empire Season 6 Episode 14 Quotes

Andre: I've lined up several performances. You'll be lip-synching to a backup track.
Treasure: A what? No, people will notice. I have a responsibility to my fans, Andre.

Andre: This isn't a negotiation. Do as I say or you will be replaced.
Treasure: Andre, what happened to me is your fault.
Devon: Everybody relax, we all on the same team here.
Andre: When I want your opinion Romeo, I'll ask for it. Instead of worrying about Treaure, maybe you should focus on the other ladies of your life.

