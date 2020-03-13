Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 17

Who's the daddy?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 17, the truth about Amelia's baby daddy was revealed, and nothing will be the same again.

Meanwhile, a wealthy investigator arrived at Grey Sloan and asked Koracick for help.

What did he want?

Elsewhere, Meredith struggled to save a woman with diabetes who was rationing her insulin.

Finally, Jo realized that Alex was gone and would never return.

