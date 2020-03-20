Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 15

Who won Outdoorman's Annual Chili Cook-Off?

Mike and Chuck competed for the win on Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 15, and it paved the way for a the mother of all confrontations.

Were they able to remain friends?

Meanwhile, Ryan and Kyle took the place of Kristin and Mandy at Vanessa's weekly mother/daughter luncheon.

Did they manage to connect with the moms, or was it too much of a big task?

